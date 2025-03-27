Left Menu

Global Markets Rattle as Trump's Auto Tariffs Ignite Trade War

President Donald Trump's announcement of new auto tariffs has led to a sharp decline in global stocks. Asian shares dropped, with Japan and South Korea's automakers hit hard. The U.S. markets followed suit, raising fears of inflation. The dollar surged as the Federal Reserve remained vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 05:54 IST
Global Markets Rattle as Trump's Auto Tariffs Ignite Trade War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets experienced a downturn following President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement of new tariffs on auto imports. The move has exacerbated existing tensions in the global trade arena, prompting a decline in stocks across both Asian and U.S. markets.

Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.2%, while South Korea's KOSPI dropped 0.9%, significantly affecting major automakers like Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru, which saw significant declines in their share values. The proposed 25% tariffs are set to take effect on April 2, stirring responses from countries such as the European Union and Canada, who are considering retaliatory measures.

The U.S. saw an adverse impact on its stocks, with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis observing notable losses. Analysts urged caution, suggesting these tariffs could add to inflationary pressures at a time when the Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring its monetary policy. In the wake of this uncertainty, the dollar achieved a three-week high, supported by stable Treasury yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025