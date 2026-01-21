Tensions Rise at Davos Over Greenland Crisis and Global Trade
Leaders at the World Economic Forum confronted the Greenland crisis and global trade tensions. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized diplomatic approaches, while French President Emmanuel Macron warned against modern colonialism. European leaders debated the US stance on Greenland, urging unity and a reevaluation of Europe-US relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:29 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Amidst grave warnings and sharp exchanges, the World Economic Forum in Davos becomes a battleground over the Greenland crisis and escalating global trade tensions.
California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced strong criticism of diplomacy with the US, urging European leaders to take a firmer stand against President Trump's alleged colonial ambitions.
French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders emphasized the need to resist unilateral US trade policies, advocating for closer cooperation among middle powers to mitigate global power imbalances.
