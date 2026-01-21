Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Davos Over Greenland Crisis and Global Trade

Leaders at the World Economic Forum confronted the Greenland crisis and global trade tensions. California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized diplomatic approaches, while French President Emmanuel Macron warned against modern colonialism. European leaders debated the US stance on Greenland, urging unity and a reevaluation of Europe-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:29 IST
Tensions Rise at Davos Over Greenland Crisis and Global Trade
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Amidst grave warnings and sharp exchanges, the World Economic Forum in Davos becomes a battleground over the Greenland crisis and escalating global trade tensions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced strong criticism of diplomacy with the US, urging European leaders to take a firmer stand against President Trump's alleged colonial ambitions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders emphasized the need to resist unilateral US trade policies, advocating for closer cooperation among middle powers to mitigate global power imbalances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Villages Under Scrutiny for Mass Dog Killings

Telangana Villages Under Scrutiny for Mass Dog Killings

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Nigeria Battles Terrorist Ambushes

Tragedy Strikes as Nigeria Battles Terrorist Ambushes

 Nigeria
3
SARGAD and Telangana Join Forces to Modernize India's Aerospace Landscape

SARGAD and Telangana Join Forces to Modernize India's Aerospace Landscape

 Switzerland
4
Security assessments and independent reviews indicate there is no threat to Bangladesh players, media, officials and fans in India: ICC.

Security assessments and independent reviews indicate there is no threat to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026