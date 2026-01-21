Tensions Rise at Davos Over Greenland Crisis and Global Trade

Amidst grave warnings and sharp exchanges, the World Economic Forum in Davos becomes a battleground over the Greenland crisis and escalating global trade tensions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced strong criticism of diplomacy with the US, urging European leaders to take a firmer stand against President Trump's alleged colonial ambitions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders emphasized the need to resist unilateral US trade policies, advocating for closer cooperation among middle powers to mitigate global power imbalances.

