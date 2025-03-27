Congress Pushes for Debate on Judiciary Concerns in Parliament

In a significant move, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, seeking an urgent discussion on alleged irregularities in the higher judiciary. This motion pushes for the suspension of regular proceedings to address the pressing concerns within India's judicial system.

Tewari's notice emphasized the critical importance of this discussion, highlighting that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars of Indian democracy. He stressed that recent reports of judicial aberrations have unsettled the legal community and citizens nationwide, and it's imperative for Parliament to address these concerns.

In his motion, Tewari urged the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the issue. He argued that the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judicial system are at stake and urged Parliament to rise to the occasion and hold a crucial debate. This appeal comes amidst the ongoing budget session of Parliament, which extends until April 4.

