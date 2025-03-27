Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Debate on Judiciary Concerns in Parliament

Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging a discussion on alleged irregularities within the higher judiciary. Tewari's plea highlights concerns affecting India's democratic pillars and calls for a government statement to clarify these pressing judicial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:24 IST
Congress Pushes for Debate on Judiciary Concerns in Parliament
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, seeking an urgent discussion on alleged irregularities in the higher judiciary. This motion pushes for the suspension of regular proceedings to address the pressing concerns within India's judicial system.

Tewari's notice emphasized the critical importance of this discussion, highlighting that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars of Indian democracy. He stressed that recent reports of judicial aberrations have unsettled the legal community and citizens nationwide, and it's imperative for Parliament to address these concerns.

In his motion, Tewari urged the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the issue. He argued that the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judicial system are at stake and urged Parliament to rise to the occasion and hold a crucial debate. This appeal comes amidst the ongoing budget session of Parliament, which extends until April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025