Left Menu

Solar Surge: Transforming Mali's Energy Landscape

A solar power plant in Mali has revitalized a village, promoting renewable energy growth. The initiative by WeLight allows rural communities to pursue commercial activities with reliable electricity. However, much of Mali lacks electricity, and political instability hinders progress, even as government initiatives and external investments aim to expand access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mali | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:14 IST
Solar Surge: Transforming Mali's Energy Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In Mali's rural corners, a solar power plant operated by WeLight has sparked a revolution, powering the hope of steady electricity across the nation. The once energy-starved village of Karan now buzzes with activity, thanks to this renewable energy boost.

Despite this progress, electricity access remains limited in much of Mali. Only 53% of the population is connected, leaving rural areas significantly underserved, with access as low as 25%. Initiatives to spread solar power face hurdles including political instability and funding challenges, as evidenced by canceled international projects.

The Malian government is taking steps, such as tax exemptions on solar equipment and new funding measures, to support the electrification push. But the journey is fraught with difficulties, with efforts hampered by security concerns and reliance on foreign partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025