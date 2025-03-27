Solar Surge: Transforming Mali's Energy Landscape

In Mali's rural corners, a solar power plant operated by WeLight has sparked a revolution, powering the hope of steady electricity across the nation. The once energy-starved village of Karan now buzzes with activity, thanks to this renewable energy boost.

Despite this progress, electricity access remains limited in much of Mali. Only 53% of the population is connected, leaving rural areas significantly underserved, with access as low as 25%. Initiatives to spread solar power face hurdles including political instability and funding challenges, as evidenced by canceled international projects.

The Malian government is taking steps, such as tax exemptions on solar equipment and new funding measures, to support the electrification push. But the journey is fraught with difficulties, with efforts hampered by security concerns and reliance on foreign partners.

