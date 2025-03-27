Carbon Leverage: Pakistan's New Fiscal Path with IMF Aid

Pakistan's citizens should prepare for new taxes with the introduction of a carbon levy, a result of a fresh USD 1.3 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aiming to address climate change challenges, officials reported.

The agreement includes the release of a second tranche of USD 1 billion, which will support Pakistan's significant fiscal changes. The initiation of a carbon levy, increased water pricing, and a global trade opening for the automobile sector form the cornerstone of the deal, with implementations beginning in July 2025.

Officials revealed these financial adjustments as part of a larger strategy to boost economic stability, which also entails a reduction in energy subsidies and tighter development spending moving into future fiscal budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)