Left Menu

Budget Battle: BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi Finances

BJP MLA Shikha Rai praises the new Delhi budget as transformative and criticizes previous AAP budgets as superficial. Meanwhile, tensions rise as LoP Atishi demands the tabling of all CAG reports, with Minister Ashish Sood promising thorough discussions and exposure of any corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:02 IST
Budget Battle: BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi Finances
BJP MLA Shikha Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Shikha Rai launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) past budgets, labeling them as "superficial," while hailing the newly introduced Delhi budget as expansive and influential. Rai expressed confidence in the budget's ability to address diverse issues across communities in Delhi.

In response to the Leader of Opposition Atishi's demands for the tabling of all 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, Minister Ashish Sood assured that each report would be discussed thoroughly. Sood accused Atishi of rushing the process and vowed to expose corruption, stating that time is essential for comprehensive examination.

Atishi had earlier pressed for immediate presentation of all CAG reports in the legislative assembly. Citing a court order, she criticized the BJP for delaying the process and urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to fulfill their obligation by presenting the remaining reports. The AAP leader made it clear the reports have been in possession since December, demanding transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025