Budget Battle: BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi Finances

BJP MLA Shikha Rai launched a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) past budgets, labeling them as "superficial," while hailing the newly introduced Delhi budget as expansive and influential. Rai expressed confidence in the budget's ability to address diverse issues across communities in Delhi.

In response to the Leader of Opposition Atishi's demands for the tabling of all 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, Minister Ashish Sood assured that each report would be discussed thoroughly. Sood accused Atishi of rushing the process and vowed to expose corruption, stating that time is essential for comprehensive examination.

Atishi had earlier pressed for immediate presentation of all CAG reports in the legislative assembly. Citing a court order, she criticized the BJP for delaying the process and urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to fulfill their obligation by presenting the remaining reports. The AAP leader made it clear the reports have been in possession since December, demanding transparency.

