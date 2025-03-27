Left Menu

IOA Challenges Court's Ruling on Bihar Olympic Committee Ad-Hoc Setup

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has petitioned the Delhi High Court's division bench to challenge a ruling invalidating an order to form an Ad-Hoc committee for the Bihar Olympic Association. The single bench's decision was based on the claim that the order failed to meet legal requirements.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is challenging a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court's single bench that invalidated an order by the IOA President. This order had established a five-member Ad-Hoc committee to manage the Bihar Olympic Association's affairs.

On Thursday, the division bench, composed of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, scheduled the appeal hearing for the next day. The initial decision asserted that the order did not fulfill legal criteria, and it was annulled as a result.

The case arose from a petition by the Bihar Olympic Association, disputing the formation of the Ad-Hoc committee. The court emphasized the need for the Bihar Olympic Association to amend its constitution within three months to align with IOA's regulations, or face potential disciplinary actions. Meanwhile, the IOA maintains that the President has the authority to establish committees under specific articles of its constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

