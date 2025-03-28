Left Menu

Powergrid Greenlights Rs 673 Crore Investment for New Transformers

Powergrid has announced its board's approval of a significant investment of Rs 673 crore for the procurement of converter transformers. The project aims to enhance the Talcher-Kolar HVDC link and is slated to be completed by September 2027, under the Additional Capital Expenditure plan for 2024-29.

On Friday, Powergrid's board of directors approved a substantial investment proposal amounting to Rs 673 crore.

The approval was granted during a board meeting, reflecting Powergrid's commitment to infrastructure enhancement. Specifically, the investment will fund the procurement of six 397 MVA converter transformers intended for the Talcher-Kolar HVDC link.

This strategic move falls under the company's Additional Capital Expenditure plan for the 2024-29 tariff block, with the project scheduled for completion by September 2027.

