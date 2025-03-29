GOAL Faces Major Staff Reductions Amid Global Aid Cuts

Irish humanitarian charity, GOAL, is preparing to cut approximately 30% of its staff due to substantial reductions in government aid worldwide. This includes significant funding reductions from its main donor, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

GOAL, which operates in 14 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Ukraine, has informed 900 employees about potential job losses. The charity cites abrupt funding cuts from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Britain, and the U.S. as the driving force behind these reductions.

The funding cuts have already had dire consequences, particularly in Ethiopia, where children's lives are threatened due to disruptions in malnutrition programs. GOAL acknowledges the Irish government's continued support amidst these challenges.

