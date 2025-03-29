Left Menu

GOAL Faces Major Staff Reductions Amid Global Aid Cuts

Irish charity GOAL will reduce its workforce by 30% across 14 countries due to significant cuts in global government aid, including from its main donor, USAID. Over 900 staff positions are at risk. This funding shortfall is causing severe impacts on humanitarian efforts, notably in malnutrition programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Irish humanitarian charity, GOAL, is preparing to cut approximately 30% of its staff due to substantial reductions in government aid worldwide. This includes significant funding reductions from its main donor, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

GOAL, which operates in 14 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Ukraine, has informed 900 employees about potential job losses. The charity cites abrupt funding cuts from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Britain, and the U.S. as the driving force behind these reductions.

The funding cuts have already had dire consequences, particularly in Ethiopia, where children's lives are threatened due to disruptions in malnutrition programs. GOAL acknowledges the Irish government's continued support amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

