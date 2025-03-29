Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indian Navy's IOS Sagar Mission Shines

The Indian Navy's Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar mission is fostering stronger maritime ties, with 44 personnel from nine friendly foreign countries currently undergoing rigorous training. Participants commend the experience, highlighting the mission's role in enhancing cooperation with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) nations.

Training activities are taking place in Kochi, where naval professional schools and sea-based sessions are underway. This initiative is further amplified by the renaming of the offshore patrol vessel as IOS Sagar, a symbol of collaboration with the participating nations.

The IOS Sagar mission also aligns with the upcoming Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise, aimed at reinforcing India-Africa naval engagements. Scheduled for April, the exercise will take place off the coast of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, conducted in partnership with the Tanzania People's Defence Force.

