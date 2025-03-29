Empowerment Trailblazer: Sujata Karthikeyan's Legacy in Odisha

Sujata Karthikeyan, a senior IAS officer, has opted for voluntary retirement after a distinguished career that saw her leading Odisha's Mission Shakti, a major initiative empowering women across the state. Karthikeyan's efforts in the Naxal-affected Sundergarh district set the pace for educational reforms, including the introduction of a cycle scheme for high school girls.

Under her leadership, Mission Shakti flourished, expanding its reach to 70 lakh women. A pivotal financial strategy saw credit access for women's groups jump from Rs 500 crore to an impressive Rs 15,000 crore. Her innovative approach included introducing zero-interest loans for women entrepreneurs and integrating women's groups into significant government projects, generating a turnover of Rs 11,000 crore.

Karthikeyan's tenure was marked by pioneering initiatives promoting identity and empowerment among women and youth through exposure visits, sports promotions, and nutrition programs. Her revolutionary work included the Mamta scheme, influencing national policies, and hosting cultural events, demonstrating her multifaceted impact on Odisha's social welfare landscape.

