Madhya Pradesh Kicks Off Vikram Samvat 2082 with Water Conservation Drive

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav greets citizens as Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2082 begins. A new water conservation campaign, Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, also launches, promoting public involvement in the state's water conservation efforts. Ujjain hosts key events celebrating the Hindu calendar's start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:23 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to residents of the state and country with the launch of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2082, on March 30. He announced the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan,' a 90-day initiative aimed at enhancing public participation in water conservation efforts.

CM Yadav emphasized the cultural connection of Vikram Samvat with Emperor Vikramaditya and encouraged people to engage in the statewide water conservation programs. These activities, covering all districts, aim to raise awareness and improve infrastructure.

Additionally, major events in Ujjain will celebrate the New Year, including the Vikram Utsav, a university convocation, and the opening of a heritage hotel. Preparations for the upcoming Simhastha festival, a significant religious event scheduled every 12 years, are also underway in Ujjain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

