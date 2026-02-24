Scindia Hails Gramin Dak Sevaks at Ujjain Sammelan

In a major outreach to strengthen last-mile service delivery in rural India, the Department of Posts organised a grand Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Sammelan at Kartik Mela Ground, Ujjain, with over 7,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks from across Madhya Pradesh participating in the event.

The Sammelan was held in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and DoNER Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mohan Yadav, underscoring the critical role played by Gramin Dak Sevaks in delivering postal, banking and insurance services across rural and remote regions.

“When GDS Progresses, India Progresses”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Scindia described Gramin Dak Sevaks as members of his extended family and invoked the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform” to call for a new wave of transformation within the Department of Posts.

“When my Gramin Dak Sevak walks, India walks; when my Gramin Dak Sevak progresses, India progresses,” the Minister said.

Highlighting their grassroots connect, Shri Scindia noted that a Gramin Dak Sevak knows every household and understands the pulse of the community, making them true ambassadors of last-mile service delivery.

Backbone of Rural Postal Network

Gramin Dak Sevaks form the backbone of India Post’s vast rural network, enabling:

Delivery of postal services

Expansion of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) outreach

Distribution of government schemes and DBT benefits

Access to savings, insurance and financial inclusion services

Their role has become increasingly significant as India Post transforms into a multi-service citizen interface in rural India.

Felicitation of Outstanding Performers

During the Sammelan, Shri Scindia felicitated 10 Gramin Dak Sevaks for exemplary performance in strengthening last-mile postal and financial service delivery.

The awards recognised their dedication, commitment and service excellence in connecting remote communities to essential services.

Chief Minister Praises Postal Legacy

Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav praised the enduring role of the Department of Posts in connecting people across distances.

He remarked that without the postal system, it would not have been possible for citizens to share their joys and sorrows. Drawing an analogy with Lord Hanuman, he said the Department’s strength and potential have been reinvigorated under the leadership of Shri Scindia.

Senior Leadership in Attendance

The programme was attended by:

Ms. Savitri Thakur, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development

Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Minister of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Balyogi Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj, MP (Rajya Sabha)

Shri Anil Firojiya, MP (Ujjain)

Shri Shankar Lalwani, MP (Indore)

Shri Suvendu Kumar Swain, Member, Postal Services Board

Shri Vineet Mathur, Chief Postmaster General, Madhya Pradesh Circle

Senior officers of the Department of Posts

Boosting Morale and Rural Outreach

The Sammelan aimed to recognise the commitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks while reinforcing the Department’s focus on reform, modernisation and citizen-centric service delivery.

With over 7,000 GDS members gathered, the event marked a significant step in strengthening morale and aligning rural postal operations with the broader vision of inclusive growth and digital-enabled governance.

The Department of Posts continues to play a pivotal role in bridging the rural–urban divide, ensuring that essential services reach the last mile across India.