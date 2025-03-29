Left Menu

Telangana Unveils 'Fine Rice' Scheme as Ugadi Gift to 84% of Population

On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy greets residents and announces the 'Fine Rice' distribution scheme for white ration card holders, covering 84% of the population. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy highlights the initiative's role in enhancing food security and honoring Telangana traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:57 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Pic/@revanth_anumula) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy offered heartfelt greetings to citizens for the Ugadi festival. Marking the Telugu New Year, the arrival of 'Sri Vishwavasu' Nama on March 30, Reddy expressed hopes that the year would bring prosperity, aspirations fulfilled, and harmony to the state, alongside favorable rains and successful harvests for farmers.

Announcing a significant welfare initiative, CM Revanth Reddy revealed the launch of the 'Fine Rice' distribution scheme for every white ration card holder family, marking Ugadi with an aim for Telangana to demonstrate robust growth and serve as a national model in welfare implementation. Reddy encouraged widespread celebration of Telangana's cultural heritage during the festival.

Additionally, Telangana's Minister for Irrigation, Food, and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, confirmed that the state will offer complimentary fine rice to 84% of the population during Ugadi. He acknowledged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's role in championing the Food Security Act and addressed longstanding concerns over ration quality. Under CM Reddy's leadership, a new standard in food grain quality is promised, making this a historic initiative in supporting food security across Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

