Aikyam – Series 2: Uniting Generations Through Classical Harmony

Kolkata's Santoor Ashram, a cultural NGO, held Aikyam – Series 2 in collaboration with Jagriti Dham, showcasing classical music and performing arts. The event, held at Uttam Mancha in Kolkata, featured an impressive lineup of legendary maestros and budding artists, emphasizing the concept of unity and artistic growth.

Aikyam – Series 2 drew a packed audience, who witnessed performances from diverse musical and dance forms. Supported by Jagriti Dham, Kolkata's premier senior living community, the festival included heartfelt recognitions for promising artists, demonstrating a commitment to cultural preservation and social responsibility.

Highlights included the unveiling of a Signature Tune for Jagriti Dham by Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, symbolizing the harmonious blend of tradition, youth, and wisdom. The collaboration between Santoor Ashram and Jagriti Dham exemplified the power of arts in fostering community and intergenerational respect.

