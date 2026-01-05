Left Menu

Aikyam – Series 2: Uniting Generations Through Classical Harmony

Aikyam – Series 2, a cultural festival hosted by Santoor Ashram and Jagriti Dham, celebrated India's artistic heritage by bringing together maestros and young talents. The event featured performances, artist felicitation, and community engagement, fostering intergenerational connections and honoring cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:54 IST
Aikyam – Series 2: Uniting Generations Through Classical Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's Santoor Ashram, a cultural NGO, held Aikyam – Series 2 in collaboration with Jagriti Dham, showcasing classical music and performing arts. The event, held at Uttam Mancha in Kolkata, featured an impressive lineup of legendary maestros and budding artists, emphasizing the concept of unity and artistic growth.

Aikyam – Series 2 drew a packed audience, who witnessed performances from diverse musical and dance forms. Supported by Jagriti Dham, Kolkata's premier senior living community, the festival included heartfelt recognitions for promising artists, demonstrating a commitment to cultural preservation and social responsibility.

Highlights included the unveiling of a Signature Tune for Jagriti Dham by Pt. Tarun Bhattacharya, symbolizing the harmonious blend of tradition, youth, and wisdom. The collaboration between Santoor Ashram and Jagriti Dham exemplified the power of arts in fostering community and intergenerational respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigation Deepens as Baltic Telecom Cable Damage Continues

Investigation Deepens as Baltic Telecom Cable Damage Continues

 Global
2
Ruben Amorim's Exit: Manchester United's Continuous Struggle for Stability

Ruben Amorim's Exit: Manchester United's Continuous Struggle for Stability

 United Kingdom
3
Cadillac Enlists Experienced F1 Reserve Zhou Guanyu for 2026 Season

Cadillac Enlists Experienced F1 Reserve Zhou Guanyu for 2026 Season

 Global
4
No Power Shift: Orban's Firm Stand on Leadership

No Power Shift: Orban's Firm Stand on Leadership

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026