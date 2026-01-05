Left Menu

Venezuela Seeks Diplomatic Harmony with the U.S.

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's Acting President, extended an olive branch to the United States, emphasizing Venezuela's desire for peaceful coexistence and collaboration. Highlighting respect and non-interference, Rodriguez invited the U.S. to work on shared development and mutual cooperation, aiming to establish balanced global relations based on sovereign equality and peace.

Updated: 05-01-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:40 IST
Delcy Rodriguez

In a surprising gesture, Venezuela's Acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, extended a hand of cooperation to the United States. This move comes in the wake of the U.S. capturing President Nicolas Maduro. Rodriguez's social media statement championed peaceful coexistence and prioritized balanced international relations.

Rodriguez expressed Venezuela's desire to live without external threats and called for international diplomacy founded on respect and sovereign equality. She emphasized the importance of peace within each nation as a cornerstone for global harmony.

Approaching an agenda of collaboration, she invited the U.S. to engage in shared development pursuits. The statement highlighted Venezuela's enduring commitment to the principles of peace and cooperation as envisioned by President Maduro, emphasizing dialogue over conflict.

