Left Menu

Revamped Leadership Shapes Delhi's Bar Association Future

A pivotal meeting at Patiala House Court has resulted in the election of new leaders for Delhi's Bar Associations. This move aims to address key issues such as elections, legal reforms, and lawyer welfare. New leaders have taken roles in various Delhi courts to spearhead these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:07 IST
Revamped Leadership Shapes Delhi's Bar Association Future
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the legal community, representatives from All Delhi District Court Bar Associations convened at the Patiala House Court to revitalize their efforts through new leadership. The meeting underscored the importance of teamwork and strategic appointments to enhance the functioning of the Bar Associations across the capital.

Advocate Nagender Kumar was elected as the Chairman of the Coordination Committee, a body crucial in guiding the shared missions of these associations. He will be joined by Advocate Vikas Goel, who takes on the role of Secretary General, and Advocate Neeraj, appointed as the spokesperson. Their primary aim is to tackle pressing issues including elections, legal reforms, and the overall welfare of the legal fraternity.

Recent elections across different Bar Associations in Delhi have brought in fresh leadership. Highlights include Senior Advocate N Hariharan at the helm of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Advocate Devender Kumar Sharma leading the Delhi Bar Association. Other notable appointments have been made across various district courts in the city, promoting a dynamic leadership eager to confront challenges and initiate reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025