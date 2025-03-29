Revamped Leadership Shapes Delhi's Bar Association Future

In a significant development for the legal community, representatives from All Delhi District Court Bar Associations convened at the Patiala House Court to revitalize their efforts through new leadership. The meeting underscored the importance of teamwork and strategic appointments to enhance the functioning of the Bar Associations across the capital.

Advocate Nagender Kumar was elected as the Chairman of the Coordination Committee, a body crucial in guiding the shared missions of these associations. He will be joined by Advocate Vikas Goel, who takes on the role of Secretary General, and Advocate Neeraj, appointed as the spokesperson. Their primary aim is to tackle pressing issues including elections, legal reforms, and the overall welfare of the legal fraternity.

Recent elections across different Bar Associations in Delhi have brought in fresh leadership. Highlights include Senior Advocate N Hariharan at the helm of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Advocate Devender Kumar Sharma leading the Delhi Bar Association. Other notable appointments have been made across various district courts in the city, promoting a dynamic leadership eager to confront challenges and initiate reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)