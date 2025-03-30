Modi's Historic Visit to Smruti Mandir Marks RSS Centenary Celebrations
Prime Minister Modi visits Maharashtra's Nagpur for the RSS centenary celebrations. Highlights include visiting Smruti Mandir, paying respects at Deekshabhoomi, inaugurating the Loitering Munition Testing Range, and laying the foundation stones for various development projects in Nagpur and Chhattisgarh.
In a landmark visit coinciding with the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to mark a series of significant events. His itinerary began with an homage at Smruti Mandir, where he paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
The visit continued with a stop at Deekshabhoomi, paying respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar, and culminating in the inauguration of key development projects. Notably, Modi unveiled a testing range for UAVs and a healthcare research center, underlining his focus on innovation and infrastructure development.
Furthering the agenda of growth, Modi's day included a trip to Chhattisgarh, where he initiated numerous projects across sectors such as energy and transportation, amounting to Rs 33,700 crore. RSS leaders hailed the visit as historic, celebrating Modi's return to Smruti Mandir after assuming office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
