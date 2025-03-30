Left Menu

IndusInd Triumph: Reliance Capital's Debt Resolution Achieves Milestone

Lenders of Reliance Capital withdrew their petition against IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) after IIHL fully implemented the resolution plan with a Rs 9,650 crore bid. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal recorded the successful takeover, marking a significant step in resolving the debt-ridden firm's financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 11:14 IST
IndusInd Triumph: Reliance Capital's Debt Resolution Achieves Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lenders of financially struggling Reliance Capital have retracted their petition against IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The decision came after IIHL successfully executed its resolution plan.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) confirmed that the full payment according to the resolution plan was completed by IIHL. The CoC therefore sought NCLAT's approval to withdraw their appeal against an earlier order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLAT, acknowledging the withdrawal and noting no objections from involved parties, has disposed of the appeal. This marks a milestone in the corporate insolvency resolution process for the debt-laden Reliance Capital, now under the management of IIHL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025