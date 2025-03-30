ASHA Workers' Hair-Cutting Protest Highlights Government Standoff

The standoff between ASHA workers and the government reached new heights as protestors prepared for a 'hair cutting demonstration' outside the Secretariat on Monday, marking the 50th day of their agitation. The workers demand increased honorariums and post-retirement benefits, which the state government dismissed as financially unfeasible.

A faction of the protestors has initiated an indefinite hunger strike, criticizing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence on their plight. Mini S, a protest leader, accused the CM of prioritizing animals over the workers enduring harsh conditions for weeks.

The state government asserts that the financial responsibility lies with the central government, claiming that a lack of funds under the National Health Mission is the root issue. However, central officials argue that grants were provided but require a utilization certificate from Kerala for further disbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)