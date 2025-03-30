Nation Unites in Festive Spirit as Chaitra Navratri Kicks Off

Hundreds of devotees assembled at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat, to participate in the Mangala aarti on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, an event that also signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Mata Shailputri is traditionally worshipped on this day.

High-ranking officials, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their wishes for Chaitra Navratri, which, along with Shardiya Navratri, is widely celebrated in synch with seasonal changes in India.

The nine-day festival honors the nine forms of goddess 'Shakti,' culminating in Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram. With programs from March 30 to April 6 on Akashvani's Aradhana channel, the nationwide celebrations highlight unity and cultural vibrancy.

President Murmu emphasized the role of these festivals in ushering new energy, pointing out their symbolism of unity amid India's diversity. She extended her wishes for national prosperity as the country enters the New Year.

Prime Minister Modi, in his greetings, highlighted the significance of Navratri as a festival of strength and meditation. He quoted a hymn by Pandit Jasraj, underscoring the zealous devotion it awakens in worshippers.

Along with Navratri, PM Modi also celebrated Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, hoping for collective prosperity and joy. The festival's spirit of hope and dynamism aligns with his vision for a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)