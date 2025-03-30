Left Menu

Nation Unites in Festive Spirit as Chaitra Navratri Kicks Off

Devotees thronged Ambaji temple in Gujarat for the Mangala aarti, marking Chaitra Navratri's start. President Murmu and PM Modi sent festival greetings. Navratri, a significant cultural period, celebrates Hindu New Year and concludes with Lord Ram's birthday. Across India, the festival embodies unity and cultural diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:40 IST
Nation Unites in Festive Spirit as Chaitra Navratri Kicks Off
Visuals from Banaskantha's Ambaji temple (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of devotees assembled at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat, to participate in the Mangala aarti on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, an event that also signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Mata Shailputri is traditionally worshipped on this day.

High-ranking officials, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their wishes for Chaitra Navratri, which, along with Shardiya Navratri, is widely celebrated in synch with seasonal changes in India.

The nine-day festival honors the nine forms of goddess 'Shakti,' culminating in Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram. With programs from March 30 to April 6 on Akashvani's Aradhana channel, the nationwide celebrations highlight unity and cultural vibrancy.

President Murmu emphasized the role of these festivals in ushering new energy, pointing out their symbolism of unity amid India's diversity. She extended her wishes for national prosperity as the country enters the New Year.

Prime Minister Modi, in his greetings, highlighted the significance of Navratri as a festival of strength and meditation. He quoted a hymn by Pandit Jasraj, underscoring the zealous devotion it awakens in worshippers.

Along with Navratri, PM Modi also celebrated Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, hoping for collective prosperity and joy. The festival's spirit of hope and dynamism aligns with his vision for a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025