Kashmir's Scenic Delights Draw Tourists to Iconic Dal Lake

Tourists flock to Kashmir, captivated by the picturesque Dal Lake and its serene ambiance. Activities include shikara rides and market visits, with visitors lauding Kashmir as 'heaven on earth'. Despite chilly temperatures, the tranquil setting and natural beauty continue to enchant, providing a postcard-perfect travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:13 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tourists from across the country are relishing the stunning vistas of Kashmir, particularly the revered Dal Lake in Srinagar. Indulging in activities such as photo shoots, shikara rides, and local market tours, they explore and enjoy renowned attractions. As the summer season unfolds, visitors experienced a tranquil Sunday morning at Dal Lake, enveloped in mist and cool air, crafting a picturesque scene.

Despite the shift in seasons, a slight dip in temperatures only heightened the allure of the lake, famed for its scenic appeal and peace. According to ANI, visitor Agni Mitra Vishwas remarked on the delightful tourism experience, citing trips to snowy Chandanwari and Sonamarg, alongside a memorable shikara ride on Dal Lake, as highlights. With a notable stay on a houseboat offering splendid views, Vishwas praised the perfect weather conditions, describing it as an outstanding trip.

Tourists at Dal Lake reveled in Kashmir's unparalleled natural beauty, exclaiming its reputation as 'heaven on earth'. First-time visitor Shalini Banerjee reflected on her stay, enjoying the chilly yet mesmeric climate of Pahalgam, before indulging in her inaugural houseboat experience. Emphasizing the charm of early morning views and boating adventures, Banerjee expressed deep appreciation for the evolving experience with each new day.

With spring yielding to summer, Kashmir's cool breezes, calm waters, and blossoming landscapes continue to enrich the visitor experience, adding a touch of magic to each stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

