Marginal Rise in Coal Imports Amidst Domestic Oversupply

The country's coal imports experienced a marginal increase of 1.23% in January, reaching 21.37 million tonnes. In comparison, the imports stood at 21.11 million tonnes during the same month last year.

Despite this slight rise, total coal shipment figures remained relatively steady at 222.67 million tonnes from April to January during FY25, as reported by mjunction services ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform.

Non-coking and coking coal imports both showed slight declines over the 10-month period, highlighting subdued demand amid abundant domestic supply. This has contributed to a weak trend in the market, expected to persist until summer, according to mjunction's CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)