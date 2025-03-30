Left Menu

Marginal Rise in Coal Imports Amidst Domestic Oversupply

Coal imports in the country increased slightly by 1.23% to 21.37 million tonnes in January, while cumulative production saw a rise. Despite this, lower demand persists due to ample domestic stock, according to mjunction services ltd. A continuous weak trend is anticipated until summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:59 IST
Marginal Rise in Coal Imports Amidst Domestic Oversupply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The country's coal imports experienced a marginal increase of 1.23% in January, reaching 21.37 million tonnes. In comparison, the imports stood at 21.11 million tonnes during the same month last year.

Despite this slight rise, total coal shipment figures remained relatively steady at 222.67 million tonnes from April to January during FY25, as reported by mjunction services ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform.

Non-coking and coking coal imports both showed slight declines over the 10-month period, highlighting subdued demand amid abundant domestic supply. This has contributed to a weak trend in the market, expected to persist until summer, according to mjunction's CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025