SpiceJet Flight Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Mid-Air Tyre Issue

A SpiceJet flight, numbered SG-9046, successfully landed in Chennai following an in-flight issue involving its second main wheel tyre. The flight, originating from Jaipur, continued its journey after Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Jaipur notified the crew of a tyre fragment found on the runway.

Despite this potential risk, the flight crew proceeded with the journey after meticulous checks confirmed that all other flight operations and aircraft systems were functioning normally. Upon reaching Chennai, an alert yet standard landing was executed, and the aircraft touched down using routine braking procedures.

A subsequent inspection post-landing revealed that although a layer of tread from the tyre was missing, the aircraft sustained no additional damage. SpiceJet has affirmed the safety of the passengers and confirmed that no further issues were encountered on the flight path.

