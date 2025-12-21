US Forces Intercept Second Tanker Near Venezuela

In a strategic move, US forces intercepted a second merchant vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as confirmed by two American officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The tanker complied voluntarily, permitting the boarding by US forces. This action aligns with President Donald Trump's recently announced "blockade" targeting sanctioned oil tankers entering and exiting Venezuela.

This interception follows the December 10 seizure of an oil tanker by American forces, marking a continuing enforcement of US policies in the region.