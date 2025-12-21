US Forces Intercept Second Tanker Near Venezuela
US forces stopped another merchant vessel off Venezuela in international waters, following President Trump's blockade on sanctioned oil tankers. The tanker cooperated with US forces. This incident follows a recent seizure of another tanker by American forces as part of ongoing military operations.
In a strategic move, US forces intercepted a second merchant vessel in international waters near Venezuela, as confirmed by two American officials speaking on condition of anonymity.
The tanker complied voluntarily, permitting the boarding by US forces. This action aligns with President Donald Trump's recently announced "blockade" targeting sanctioned oil tankers entering and exiting Venezuela.
This interception follows the December 10 seizure of an oil tanker by American forces, marking a continuing enforcement of US policies in the region.