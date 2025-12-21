Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Death of Bangladesh Youth Leader

Security at the Indian Assistant High Commission in Sylhet, Bangladesh, has been tightened following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. His shooting sparked protests and heightened tensions, with security forces on high alert to prevent exploitation of the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-12-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 00:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Security measures have been intensified at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and visa application center in Bangladesh's Sylhet city due to rising tensions after the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials announced on Saturday.

This move aims to thwart any potential exploitation of the volatile situation, as stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Saiful Islam, in The Dhaka Tribune.

Hadi's death, following a shooting incident during an election campaign, has stirred widespread unrest and protests against perceived Indian influence, prompting significant security responses across Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

