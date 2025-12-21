Tensions Rise After Death of Bangladesh Youth Leader

Security measures have been intensified at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and visa application center in Bangladesh's Sylhet city due to rising tensions after the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials announced on Saturday.

This move aims to thwart any potential exploitation of the volatile situation, as stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Saiful Islam, in The Dhaka Tribune.

Hadi's death, following a shooting incident during an election campaign, has stirred widespread unrest and protests against perceived Indian influence, prompting significant security responses across Bangladesh.

