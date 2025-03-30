Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Expands RE Capacity in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Ltd has operationalized 480.1 MW renewable energy projects in Khavda, Gujarat, boosting its total operational renewable energy capacity to 14,217.9 MW. This expansion was achieved through subsidiaries, with power generation commencing from March 30.

Updated: 30-03-2025 15:05 IST
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has further expanded its renewable energy footprint by operationalizing 480.1 MW of projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

This expansion marks a significant increase in AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity, taking it to an impressive 14,217.9 MW.

The company announced that these projects, initiated through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, began generating power as of March 30, underscoring AGEL's commitment to enhancing its renewable energy portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

