Adani Green Energy Expands RE Capacity in Gujarat
Adani Green Energy Ltd has operationalized 480.1 MW renewable energy projects in Khavda, Gujarat, boosting its total operational renewable energy capacity to 14,217.9 MW. This expansion was achieved through subsidiaries, with power generation commencing from March 30.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:05 IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has further expanded its renewable energy footprint by operationalizing 480.1 MW of projects in Khavda, Gujarat.
This expansion marks a significant increase in AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity, taking it to an impressive 14,217.9 MW.
The company announced that these projects, initiated through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, began generating power as of March 30, underscoring AGEL's commitment to enhancing its renewable energy portfolio.
