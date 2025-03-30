Adani Green Energy Expands RE Capacity in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has further expanded its renewable energy footprint by operationalizing 480.1 MW of projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

This expansion marks a significant increase in AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity, taking it to an impressive 14,217.9 MW.

The company announced that these projects, initiated through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, began generating power as of March 30, underscoring AGEL's commitment to enhancing its renewable energy portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)