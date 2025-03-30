Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Poverty-Free Andhra Pradesh: Launch of P4 Initiative and Ugadi Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, while celebrating Ugadi, unveiled the P4 initiative to eradicate poverty and promote Telugu culture. He emphasized education, healthcare, and economic equality. Highlighting a ₹3.22 lakh crore budget, Naidu aims to strengthen Andhra Pradesh alongside India, fostering innovation and inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:57 IST
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Poverty-Free Andhra Pradesh: Launch of P4 Initiative and Ugadi Celebrations
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to creating a poverty-free society, unveiling the Margadarshi - Bangaru Kutumbam Zero Poverty (P4) initiative to coincide with the Ugadi festival. During celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Vijayawada, Naidu expressed hopes for a year filled with prosperity and joy.

The Chief Minister participated in traditional ceremonies such as the Panchanga Sravanam, led by Padma Shri recipient Madugula Nagaphani Sharma, and launched almanacs from various departments, keen on preserving cultural heritage. Naidu stressed the importance of remembering one's history and highlighted the unique aspects of Indian culture and traditions.

Recalling efforts to promote Telugu culture, including the establishment of venues like Avadhana Kendram and Shilpakala Vedika, Naidu focused on innovation and technological advancements. He emphasized equitable distribution of wealth, advocating for the elite to support the less privileged, and praised Telugu contributions to global progress.

