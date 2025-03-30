PM Modi Unveils Rs 33,700 Crore Development Initiatives in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of major development initiatives in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Sunday, totaling over Rs 33,700 crore. These projects span critical sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing, reflecting the government's comprehensive development agenda.

Among the significant endeavors, PM Modi flagged off the MEMU train service on the Abhanpur-Raipur rail section, marking the complete electrification of Indian Railways in the state. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Bilaspur, valued at over Rs 9,790 crore, and dedicated crucial power transmission projects under the Western Region Expansion Scheme of POWERGRID.

The Prime Minister also initiated the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's City Gas Distribution project across several districts and announced enhancements to national highways. Educational strides were marked by the dedication of 130 PM SHRI schools and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur. The day's events closed with a tribute in Nagpur to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, accompanied by top political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)