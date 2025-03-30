Kerala CM Condemns Hate Campaign Against 'Empuraan'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced stern opposition against the Sangh Parivar, accusing them of launching widespread hate campaigns against the Malayalam movie 'L2 Empuraan.' The film, featuring superstar Mohanlal, has drawn ire due to its reference to a historically significant genocide in India.

On Sunday, Vijayan expressed his views on social media, characterizing the Sangh Parivar's reaction as a harmful attack on artists and their creative freedom. He highlighted the violent calls from certain groups demanding the film's censorship and emphasized the necessity of safeguarding freedom of expression in a democratic society.

The backlash against 'Empuraan' has led to significant revisions by the production team, with several controversial scenes facing the cut. Despite the dispute, the film premiered to commercial success, achieving a box office milestone by earning Rs 80 crore worldwide within just its opening weekend.

