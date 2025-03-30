Left Menu

Union Minister Pledges Support to Families of Fallen Heroes in Kathua

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the families of SGCT Balvinder Singh and SGCT Jaswant Singh in Kathua, pledging government jobs and ex gratia support. The fallen officers were celebrated for their service. CM Omar Abdullah emphasized ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir amidst ongoing anti-terror operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:43 IST
Union Minister Pledges Support to Families of Fallen Heroes in Kathua
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant visit to Kathua district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh offered condolences and government support to the families of Selection Grade Constables Balvinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, who died in an anti-terror operation. Singh pledged government jobs for the bereaved families as part of the ongoing support.

Addressing the media, Singh highlighted the multi-generational dedication of the martyrs' families to national security. He assured that detailed discussions with authorities would secure government jobs and ex gratia payments. The government also plans to erect memorials honoring the fallen security personnel.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu to check on injured officers. Despite the operation costing four lives, two terrorists were neutralized. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for intensified efforts to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir permanently, ensuring peace in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

