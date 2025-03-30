Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Traffic Violators Amid Festival Preparations

As Delhi gears up for Eid-ul-Fitr and Navratri, police have intensified efforts against traffic violators, seizing 579 vehicles. In parallel, Uttar Pradesh's DGP conducted a security review, preparing for Eid and Ram Navami. Key measures include establishing pickets, deploying personnel, and enhancing surveillance in sensitive areas.

Special drive by Delhi Police in South District. (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and Navratri festivities, the Delhi Police have ramped up their efforts against unruly motorists in the South District of the national capital. Officials announced that 579 vehicles were seized and 1,217 drivers were caught violating traffic rules as part of a comprehensive security operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South, Ankit Chauhan, informed ANI that officers have removed illegal black films from 76 cars, reflecting a crackdown timed with the celebrations. The initiative saw the establishment of 116 pickets, deployment of 580 personnel, and the strategic placement of 85 patrol bikes for continuous monitoring, the police confirmed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, conducted a virtual review meeting focusing on security during the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami festivals. The review emphasized zoning districts into sectors, assigning magistrates and police officers, and ensuring that high-sensitivity areas are fortified with adequate forces, police pickets, and emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

