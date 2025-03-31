Iran's Defiance: A Nuclear Standoff with the U.S.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a stark warning to the United States, suggesting a strong retaliatory action should President Trump fulfill his threat of bombing Iran. This declaration highlights the escalating tension between Tehran and Washington over nuclear deal negotiations.

Khamenei's remarks were made in response to Trump's ongoing pressure campaign to forge a new nuclear agreement, replacing the 2015 deal which was scrapped by the U.S. in 2018. The Supreme Leader emphasized that the threat of military action would be met with significant consequences.

The situation continues to strain diplomatic relations, with both leaders showing little sign of backing down. This development reinforces the fragile state of talks and the potential for further conflict in a region already fraught with geopolitical tensions.

