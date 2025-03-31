Penguin Random House Thrives Despite Political Concerns

Penguin Random House is firmly establishing its dominance in the United States book publishing market, marking a significant sales breakthrough, according to Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe. He highlighted the crucial role of the U.S. market, calling it the largest and most innovative media, services, and education market in the world.

In 2024, North America accounted for 29% of Penguin Random House's total sales, with earnings share soaring to around 40%. Despite this success, Rabe expressed concerns over former President Donald Trump's potential influence on global trade, consumer spending, and free speech.

The company, committed to its broad publishing program, insists it will not be swayed by political pressures. This approach applies across its diverse catalog, encompassing both fiction and non-fiction titles, underscoring its status as the U.S.'s largest book publisher.

(With inputs from agencies.)