Delhi Gears Up for Health Training Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) is poised to launch training programs for health professionals in Delhi, aligning with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme. Sources disclose that the Government of India is on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi to facilitate this initiative.

Dr. Dheeraj Shah, Director of NIHFW, revealed plans to ANI, elaborating that the curriculum, developed in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), encompasses technological and management facets of Ayushman Bharat, including components of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

NIHFW remains committed to training health professionals nationwide, ensuring the scheme's effective implementation. As parties anticipate the signing of the MoU, NIHFW has affirmed its readiness to embark on this training endeavor as soon as called upon, with Dr. Shah confirming the institute's proactive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)