Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Health Training Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) in Delhi plans to conduct training for health professionals in collaboration with the National Health Authority under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Awaiting a formal agreement, NIHFW remains prepared to enhance the program's delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:25 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Health Training Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Director NIHFW Dr Dheeraj Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) is poised to launch training programs for health professionals in Delhi, aligning with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme. Sources disclose that the Government of India is on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi to facilitate this initiative.

Dr. Dheeraj Shah, Director of NIHFW, revealed plans to ANI, elaborating that the curriculum, developed in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), encompasses technological and management facets of Ayushman Bharat, including components of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

NIHFW remains committed to training health professionals nationwide, ensuring the scheme's effective implementation. As parties anticipate the signing of the MoU, NIHFW has affirmed its readiness to embark on this training endeavor as soon as called upon, with Dr. Shah confirming the institute's proactive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025