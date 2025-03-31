Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2025: Celebrating Unity in Diversity
The Madhavpur Ghed Fair, organized by the Gujarat Government and the Department of Sports, promises cultural extravaganza from April 6-10, 2025. Celebrating 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the event will unite artists from Gujarat and eight northeastern states, featuring cultural performances, sports activities, and vibrant regional showcases.
The upcoming Madhavpur Ghed Fair, a joint venture by Gujarat's Tourism and Youth Departments, is set to take place in Porbandar from April 6 to 10, 2025. Coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami, the event celebrates India's cultural diversity by bringing together artists from Gujarat and the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, and Nagaland.
The fair will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on April 6 at 6:00 PM, alongside Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi. The highlight of the fair is the grand 'Arena', a stadium-style setup at Madhavpur Ghed where 1,600 artists will perform, marking the largest cultural presentation of its kind in Gujarat.
This vibrant event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision, aiming to foster unity and integration across India. In addition to cultural programs, sports activities like beach volleyball and football will also be held. Multiple cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Surat, will host related events, expanding the fair's celebration across the state.
