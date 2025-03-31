Left Menu

Market Slump: Tariff Fears Rattle Investors

U.S. stock indexes including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq sharply declined as investors reacted to concerns over the Trump administration's forthcoming tariff announcements, sparking fears about global economic repercussions. Early losses highlight a market shift away from risky assets amid economic uncertainty.

On Monday, U.S. stock indexes began the trading session on a grim note, with investors retreating from high-risk assets due to rising anxiety over the Trump administration's impending announcement on new tariff measures. The proposed plans are feared to potentially disrupt the global economic landscape.

Shortly after the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a significant drop of 290.65 points, or 0.68%, standing at 41,293.25. Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 56.93 points, or 1.01%, settling at 5,524.77.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was not immune to the downward trend, losing 277.34 points, or 1.58%, closing at 17,039.68. The losses underscore investor apprehension about the impact tariffs might have on international trade and the broader economy.

