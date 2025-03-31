Market Slump: Tariff Fears Rattle Investors

On Monday, U.S. stock indexes began the trading session on a grim note, with investors retreating from high-risk assets due to rising anxiety over the Trump administration's impending announcement on new tariff measures. The proposed plans are feared to potentially disrupt the global economic landscape.

Shortly after the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a significant drop of 290.65 points, or 0.68%, standing at 41,293.25. Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 56.93 points, or 1.01%, settling at 5,524.77.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was not immune to the downward trend, losing 277.34 points, or 1.58%, closing at 17,039.68. The losses underscore investor apprehension about the impact tariffs might have on international trade and the broader economy.

