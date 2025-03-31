Delhi Police Nab Two in Dramatic Cab Driver Kidnapping Case

In a decisive operation, Delhi Police have arrested two suspects accused of forcibly abducting and robbing a cab driver in the Adarsh Nagar area. The incident, which unfolded on March 27, 2025, saw Satender Pal, the victim, being assaulted while repairing a flat tire on Road No. 51, near Shani Mandi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North West, Bhisham Singh, the suspects forcibly pushed Pal into his own vehicle, demanded money, and physically assaulted him. Promptly responding to the crime report, authorities registered a case of kidnapping-cum-robbery and launched a detailed investigation using CCTV footage, informants, and strategic raids.

The assailants, Vishnu Jha and Deepak, were captured near Jheel at Mukundpur, where the stolen cab was also recovered. Both have a history of criminal activities including theft, snatching, and gambling. Police revealed that the duo intended to fund their lavish lifestyle through illicit means. Further investigations are ongoing to explore additional criminal links.

(With inputs from agencies.)