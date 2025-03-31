Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Two in Dramatic Cab Driver Kidnapping Case

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals suspected of kidnapping and robbing a cab driver in Adarsh Nagar. On March 27, 2025, the driver was attacked while fixing a flat tire. The suspects, identified as habitual offenders, were traced through surveillance and detained near Mukundpur with the stolen vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:10 IST
Delhi Police Nab Two in Dramatic Cab Driver Kidnapping Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, Delhi Police have arrested two suspects accused of forcibly abducting and robbing a cab driver in the Adarsh Nagar area. The incident, which unfolded on March 27, 2025, saw Satender Pal, the victim, being assaulted while repairing a flat tire on Road No. 51, near Shani Mandi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North West, Bhisham Singh, the suspects forcibly pushed Pal into his own vehicle, demanded money, and physically assaulted him. Promptly responding to the crime report, authorities registered a case of kidnapping-cum-robbery and launched a detailed investigation using CCTV footage, informants, and strategic raids.

The assailants, Vishnu Jha and Deepak, were captured near Jheel at Mukundpur, where the stolen cab was also recovered. Both have a history of criminal activities including theft, snatching, and gambling. Police revealed that the duo intended to fund their lavish lifestyle through illicit means. Further investigations are ongoing to explore additional criminal links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025