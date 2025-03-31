Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Lead Declines Amid Trade War Fears

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell heavily as technology stocks plunged amid fears of global economic slowdowns triggered by Trump's new tariff plans. Interest in safe-haven assets rose, with gold surging and bond yields falling, while stock market volatility increased. Economic data and Fed announcements are closely watched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:53 IST
Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Lead Declines Amid Trade War Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced significant declines on Monday, with technology stocks taking the hardest hit as investors pulled back from risk-heavy assets. The move comes as uncertainty looms over President Donald Trump's forthcoming tariff announcements, which are expected to impact global economic growth.

President Trump's decision to extend tariffs to all nations has already affected industries relying on aluminum, steel, and autos, with increased levies on Chinese goods raising further concerns. "There's considerable apprehension surrounding Trump's announcement," stated Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

As investors grapple with the ripple effects of these tariffs, the possibility of a broader economic slowdown has become a predominant concern, with the Goldman Sachs pegging the chance of a U.S. recession at 35%. Meanwhile, technology stocks such as Nvidia and Microsoft saw substantial declines in valuation as apprehensions grow over companies' AI investment plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025