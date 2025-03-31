Left Menu

Reckless Driving Incidents: Hyderabad and Noida Under Spotlight

Filmnagar police in Hyderabad arrested three individuals, including a drunk driver who crashed into two parked motorcycles. In a separate case, a Lamborghini driver in Noida was apprehended after hitting two people. Legal actions are ongoing in both incidents, highlighting concerns over reckless driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:38 IST
File photo of arrested accused's (Photo/Hyderabad Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, the Filmnagar police have arrested three individuals following an incident of drunken and reckless driving that led to the damage of two parked motorcycles. Officials reported that the driver, without a valid license, collided with the parked bikes when the vehicle was being driven recklessly.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Raj Kiran, 28, the driver from NBT Nagar; B. Mallikarjun, 21, from Road No. 12; and Snehit, 24, a resident of Banjara Hills. The car involved has been seized by the police. This alarming event is not isolated, as concerns over reckless driving become more prominent.

In a separate incident near Noida, a Lamborghini caused chaos at the Sector 94 roundabout, leaving two injured. The driver, Deepak, from Ajmer, was arrested, and the vehicle was seized. Authorities confirmed ongoing legal actions. Eyewitness Gaurav, noting the incident, said the driver lost control and crashed into a divider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

