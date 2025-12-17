Left Menu

Need for Speed: Lamborghini Zooms at 252 Kmph on Mumbai Sea Link, Seized by Police

Mumbai police seized a Lamborghini for speeding at 252 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, exceeding the 80 kmph limit. The incident was caught on video and resulted in charges against the unidentified driver for reckless driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have confiscated a Lamborghini sports car after its driver was caught on video speeding at 252 kilometers per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, vastly surpassing the 80 kmph speed limit.

The incident, dated December 12, led to a case being filed against the yet unidentified driver following the video's surfacing, which captures the car's speedometer rocketing to 252 kmph as it maneuvered towards the southern end of the sea link.

Authorities scrutinized CCTV footage, revealing the car had repeatedly breached speed regulations, resulting in multiple issued challans. A case has been registered under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Worli police station, and the vehicle has been seized pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

