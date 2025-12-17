Need for Speed: Lamborghini Zooms at 252 Kmph on Mumbai Sea Link, Seized by Police

Mumbai police have confiscated a Lamborghini sports car after its driver was caught on video speeding at 252 kilometers per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, vastly surpassing the 80 kmph speed limit.

The incident, dated December 12, led to a case being filed against the yet unidentified driver following the video's surfacing, which captures the car's speedometer rocketing to 252 kmph as it maneuvered towards the southern end of the sea link.

Authorities scrutinized CCTV footage, revealing the car had repeatedly breached speed regulations, resulting in multiple issued challans. A case has been registered under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Worli police station, and the vehicle has been seized pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)