Gujarat Forever Program: Bridging States Through Development
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Gujarat Forever Program in Bhopal, highlighting Gujarat's progress as a national role model in development. The program aims to strengthen ties between non-resident Gujaratis and their home state. Notable attendees included Madhya Pradesh Governor, with discussions on collaborative development initiatives.
In a significant event in Bhopal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized Gujarat's strides in development, describing it as a national model. The inaugural Gujarat Forever Program, orchestrated annually by the state's non-resident division, seeks to connect Gujarati families across India with their roots.
During the event, Madhya Pradesh's Governor, Mangubhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other dignitaries discussed cross-state development opportunities. A Gujarati Food Festival was also launched to celebrate cultural ties.
Chief Minister Patel lauded former Prime Minister Modi's contributions to Gujarat's transformation, highlighting its pivotal role in the economy. The initiative underscores the importance of states working together for India's prosperity, echoing ideas laid out by the Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
