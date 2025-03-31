Left Menu

Gujarat Forever Program: Bridging States Through Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Gujarat Forever Program in Bhopal, highlighting Gujarat's progress as a national role model in development. The program aims to strengthen ties between non-resident Gujaratis and their home state. Notable attendees included Madhya Pradesh Governor, with discussions on collaborative development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:10 IST
Gujarat Forever Program: Bridging States Through Development
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event in Bhopal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized Gujarat's strides in development, describing it as a national model. The inaugural Gujarat Forever Program, orchestrated annually by the state's non-resident division, seeks to connect Gujarati families across India with their roots.

During the event, Madhya Pradesh's Governor, Mangubhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other dignitaries discussed cross-state development opportunities. A Gujarati Food Festival was also launched to celebrate cultural ties.

Chief Minister Patel lauded former Prime Minister Modi's contributions to Gujarat's transformation, highlighting its pivotal role in the economy. The initiative underscores the importance of states working together for India's prosperity, echoing ideas laid out by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025