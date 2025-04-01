Left Menu

China Evergrande Faces Annual Results Delay

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has announced a delay in the publication of its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. Consequently, trading in the company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be suspended starting Tuesday, April 1.

01-04-2025
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has disclosed a postponement in releasing its annual financial results for the period concluding December 31, 2024. This move has prompted the company to suspend trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting Tuesday, April 1.

The anticipated suspension of trading raises concerns among investors and regulators, given the mounting scrutiny around Evergrande's financial health. This automobile arm of the troubled real estate giant is feeling the ripple effects of broader financial challenges.

The delay in reporting is viewed as a critical development, impacting investor confidence as stakeholders await clarity on the company's fiscal standing. Further company coverage is expected as the situation unfolds.

