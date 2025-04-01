Left Menu

Bihar's Flood Relief: A Call for Accountability and Progress

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal criticized the past government's flood management while praising the central government's recent Rs 11,000 crore Kosi-Mechi Link Project. He highlighted the lack of accountability for previous flood relief funds and emphasized the project's potential to benefit irrigation and reduce flood impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:18 IST
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal has taken a stark stance against the previous state government, spearheaded by the RJD, accusing it of mismanaging flood relief funds allocated over a decade ago. Jaiswal claims that a crucial Rs 200 crore meant for disaster relief and infrastructure remains unaccounted, leaving residents vulnerable to annual flooding.

Praising recent initiatives by the central government, Jaiswal underscored the allocation of Rs 11,000 crore for the Kosi-Mechi Link Project, which promises to provide significant irrigation benefits and deliver much-needed relief from chronic flooding. He criticized the accountability void in past administrations and lauded the systematic, proactive measures of the current regime.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, urging the public to support the NDA in upcoming elections by highlighting the BJP's developmental strides, including financial injections for the Western Kosi Canal and broader agricultural enhancements via PACS. Shah also rebuked Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, branding it an era of 'Jungle Raj' characterized by corruption and inefficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

