Manipur Police Crack Down on KCP-Noyon Group with Key Arrests and Seizures

In a significant operation, Manipur Police arrested five members of the KCP-Noyon group involved in extortion and intimidation and seized arms and ammunition from them. Additional recoveries were made during security operations in Tengnoupal District, reflecting ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in the region.

01-04-2025
Manipur Police arrest 5 members of outfit KCP-Noyon group (Photo/@manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Police have detained five active members of the KCP-Noyon group from the areas of Imphal East and Imphal West Districts, seizing a cache of arms and ammunition during the operation. The arrested individuals have been identified as Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh, Khoinaijam Robertson Singh, Soubam Rohit Singh, Leishangthem Naobi Singh, and Khaidem Nongpoknganba Meitei.

According to authorities, the quintet was apprehended on March 31 and is accused of participating in extortion and intimidation activities. The police confiscated a 9 mm pistol with live rounds, a pistol holster, three mobile phones, and two two-wheelers from their possession.

Manipur Police also reported significant seizures in a separate operation conducted on March 29, where security forces recovered three mortar launchers, multiple IEDs, and other arms from Tengnoupal District. Ongoing security efforts have led to numerous arrests and the recovery of weapons and explosives in recent operations across the state amid the continuing unrest since early May.

