Rawat Criticizes Waqf Bill: A Threat to National Harmony?

Congress leader Harish Rawat criticized the Central Government for its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, warning it could harm national harmony and push minorities toward extremism. Joint Parliamentary Committee members also condemned the government's approach, lacking proper debate and stalling reforms in Waqf institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:05 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique aimed at the Central Government, Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed concern over the implications of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Rawat lambasted the government's inflexible approach, arguing it could disrupt the country's harmony and, consequentially, drive minorities towards isolation, thus stoking extremism and serious societal issues.

During an interview with ANI, Rawat remarked that the government's stubbornness stands to threaten the nation's social fabric. He warned that marginalizing minorities could lead to their alienation, further fuelling extremist ideologies. Rawat also highlighted that diminishing harmony would obstruct India's developmental progress, pulling the nation back from achieving its goals of greatness.

Echoing similar apprehensions, Joint Parliamentary Committee member Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain criticized the government for hasty procedures surrounding the bill, devoid of comprehensive debate. He accused the administration of evading serious discourse on Waqf reforms, and along with Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, pledged to oppose the bill robustly in parliamentary sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

