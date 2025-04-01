Left Menu

Government Boosts Vodafone Idea with Major Stake Increase

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged following the government's acquisition of a larger stake. The move sees government ownership rise to 48.99%, as it converts Rs 36,950 crore of outstanding spectrum auction dues into stocks. This provides significant relief and support to the telecom company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:36 IST
Government Boosts Vodafone Idea with Major Stake Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea's shares skyrocketed by 10% as the government announced its plan to more than double its stake in the company to 48.99%. The acquisition involves converting Rs 36,950 crore worth of outstanding spectrum auction dues into equity, a significant move for the telco.

The stock price limited at Rs 7.49 on the BSE and Rs 7.48 on the NSE, marking the highest permissible trading limit for the day. The government will now surpass the combined holding of Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group, the company's promoters, who currently hold a 14.76% and 22.56% stake, respectively.

This decision aligns with the September 2021 Reforms and Support Package for the Telecom Sector. Brokerage firm Citi views this development as timely, providing cash flow relief to Vodafone Idea in the next three years and aiding in a long-awaited bank debt raise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025