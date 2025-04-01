Tragic Collision: Goods Trains Crash on NTPC Line in Jharkhand

A tragic collision took place on Tuesday in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, involving two goods trains on a private line operated by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The unfortunate head-on crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left four others injured, according to local authorities.

The line, which connects the Kahalgaon and Farakka thermal power plants, saw an empty goods train colliding with another goods train. The Additional General Manager (AGM) of NTPC Farakka shared details about the incident with news agency ANI, stating, "An empty goods train was standing, and another goods train came and collided with that train."

Following the accident, the injured were immediately transported to Malda for medical treatment, with plans to transfer them to Kolkata if necessary. Unfortunately, two lives were lost in this distressing incident, while the wounded continue to receive care. The railway authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)