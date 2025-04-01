Assam Slashes Electricity Tariffs: Relief for Domestic Consumers

In a move set to bring relief to the residents of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant cut in electricity tariffs. On Tuesday, the government decided to slash power rates by Re 1 per unit for all domestic consumers.

The initiative, a highlight of the recently passed state budget, will see families experiencing reduced electricity bills at a time when rising temperatures typically drive energy costs up. Further cuts are anticipated towards the year's end, according to Sarma.

Domestic consumers, including those in the Jeevan Dhara and high tension categories, will benefit from this decision. For other customer categories, a reduction of Re 0.25 per kWh has been implemented. Sarma confirmed this is no April Fool's joke, expressing his enthusiasm on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)