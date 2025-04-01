Union Railway Minister Outlines India's Four-Pillar Growth Strategy

New Delhi, India: In a keynote address at the 21st DP Kohli Memorial Lecture marking the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) 62nd Foundation Day, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized a four-pillar strategy driving India's growth. This framework includes public investment in infrastructure, a myriad of inclusive growth programs, a focus on manufacturing and innovation, and simplified legal structures.

Echoing the legacy of CBI founder DP Kohli, Vaishnaw commended the agency's pivotal role in law enforcement, recognizing its strength as India's premier investigative body. He urged investigating officers to stay attuned to the rapidly evolving societal and economic contexts, noting the nation is undergoing tremendous transformations.

Vaishnaw addressed global challenges such as the pandemic and geopolitical tensions, emphasizing a shift in global norms affecting the economic order. He hailed 2024 as a democratic milestone with many nations, including India, voting for stability. Concurrently, CBI Director Praveen Sood highlighted advancements in justice delivery, facilitated by new legal frameworks and the launch of the BHARATPOL portal to streamline agency communications across the country.

